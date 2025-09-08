Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF $KBE

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 125,300.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $61.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $44.34 and a twelve month high of $63.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.54.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

