Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Science Applications International Co. $SAIC

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 112.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 43.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Science Applications International by 38.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Science Applications International by 22.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.36.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $104.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.42 and its 200-day moving average is $112.84. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $94.68 and a one year high of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

