Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65,189 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,030,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,746 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,952,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,381,000 after purchasing an additional 202,599 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,458,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,192,000 after purchasing an additional 111,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,439,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,001,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 9,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $348,222.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 62,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,743.36. This trade represents a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI stock opened at $38.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTI

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.