Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust $BLW

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 151.5% during the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 33,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 20,378 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 227,844.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 61,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares during the period.

NYSE:BLW opened at $14.17 on Monday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

