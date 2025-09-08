Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 679.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,971 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Core Bond ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA CGCB opened at $26.61 on Monday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.