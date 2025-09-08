Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Symbotic Inc. $SYM

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,304 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Symbotic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Symbotic by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Symbotic by 8.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Symbotic by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Symbotic by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Charles Kane sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $1,190,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,123.34. This trade represents a 23.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,546,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,632 shares of company stock valued at $24,020,351 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SYM opened at $48.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -689.19 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average of $33.53. Symbotic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $592.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.55 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYM shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $32.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Symbotic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

