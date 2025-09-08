Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in American Noble Gas Inc. $INFY

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,497 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in American Noble Gas by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in American Noble Gas by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in American Noble Gas by 308.4% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in American Noble Gas by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 91,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in American Noble Gas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 43,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of American Noble Gas to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of American Noble Gas in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

American Noble Gas Stock Down 1.3%

American Noble Gas stock opened at $16.38 on Monday. American Noble Gas Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. American Noble Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. American Noble Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Noble Gas Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

