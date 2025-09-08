Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,116 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. $APLE

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,111,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28,778 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 392,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 67,896 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 24.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 481,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 95,606 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,016,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 108,833 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 705,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,677.76. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $384.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.37 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 5.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 735.0%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on APLE. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

See Also

