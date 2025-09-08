Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 52 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 34,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,871,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,311.11.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,875. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total value of $1,381,555.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,154.70. This trade represents a 78.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,208. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,304.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,251.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,185.25. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $946.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,521.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $983.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.41 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

