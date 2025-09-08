Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 641 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF $VTWV

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWV. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $155.10 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $161.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

