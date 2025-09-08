Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,654 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF $FMB

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,179,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,909,000 after purchasing an additional 77,992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,157,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 649,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,750,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 621,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 384,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,380,000 after acquiring an additional 75,137 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.96. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $52.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

