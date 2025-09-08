Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,183 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF $BOTZ

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 140,450.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOTZ opened at $33.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $34.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0794 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

