Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,524 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,818 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $34,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 914.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 87,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $5,106,081.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $1,271,020.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,274.13. The trade was a 73.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,070,311 shares of company stock valued at $62,095,433. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:GM opened at $58.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average of $49.96. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.