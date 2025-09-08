Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in TCW Flexible Income ETF $FLXR

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 42,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,303,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,061,000 after purchasing an additional 63,837 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,298,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,853,000 after acquiring an additional 190,024 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,147,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,941,000 after acquiring an additional 287,825 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,053,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,280,000 after acquiring an additional 464,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,400,000 after acquiring an additional 459,526 shares during the last quarter.

TCW Flexible Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLXR opened at $39.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

TCW Flexible Income ETF Profile

The TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide consistent income. The fund has the flexibility to invest across a wide spectrum of security type, credit quality and maturity profiles FLXR was launched on Nov 30, 2018 and is issued by TCW.

