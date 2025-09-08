Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Align Technology by 375.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Mizuho set a $210.00 price objective on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down from $249.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 7,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $131.49 per share, with a total value of $996,168.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 184,945 shares in the company, valued at $24,318,418.05. This trade represents a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Up 3.3%

ALGN stock opened at $139.12 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.70 and a twelve month high of $262.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.04%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.