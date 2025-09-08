Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,662,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,507,000 after buying an additional 966,044 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 67,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CPB opened at $34.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.96. The Campbell’s Company has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

CPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

