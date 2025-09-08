Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 123.1% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in LPL Financial by 234.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in LPL Financial by 63.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $463.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup downgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,497.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.05, for a total transaction of $561,075.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,120 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,836. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,080 shares of company stock worth $1,163,920. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $332.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $371.13 and its 200-day moving average is $354.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.41 and a 12 month high of $403.58. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.66.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.30. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.21%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

