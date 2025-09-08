Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BRZE. Stephens set a $41.00 price target on shares of Braze and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.85.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98. Braze has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $162.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.60 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 16.62%.The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Braze will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $630,990.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 721,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,714,257.36. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $60,803.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 66,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,164.20. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,354 shares of company stock worth $1,914,998 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Braze by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Braze by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Braze by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Braze by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 599,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,094,000 after purchasing an additional 263,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

