Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given New $43.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BRZE. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Braze from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.85.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $31.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.10. Braze has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $48.33.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Braze had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $162.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Braze will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Astha Malik sold 13,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $338,491.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 236,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,145,964.20. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,943 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $124,267.02. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 229,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,775,261.36. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,354 shares of company stock worth $1,914,998 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 1.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Braze by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Braze by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Braze by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

