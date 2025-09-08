Brookfield Infrastructure Co. $BIPC Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) by 273.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 904,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,729,000 after purchasing an additional 73,659 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $660,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 113,633.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of BIPC opened at $39.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.94. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $45.29.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 119.44%.

BIPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Further Reading

