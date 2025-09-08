Camtek Ltd. $CAMT Shares Bought by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Camtek by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,134,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,622,000 after purchasing an additional 464,671 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its position in Camtek by 266.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 469,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 341,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Camtek by 27.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,448,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,922,000 after purchasing an additional 312,988 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd lifted its position in Camtek by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 348,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,112,000 after purchasing an additional 198,554 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in Camtek by 1,525.1% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 194,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 182,815 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Stock Up 0.7%

CAMT opened at $78.75 on Monday. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.41 and a twelve month high of $110.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.39. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Camtek had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Camtek has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Camtek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.10.

Camtek Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

