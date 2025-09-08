Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $396.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $311.41 and a 12-month high of $481.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by ($0.40). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%.The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.83.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

