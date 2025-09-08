Cars.com Inc. $CARS Shares Acquired by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 624.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 22.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Stock Performance

CARS stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.78. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $20.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $178.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.43 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

Insider Transactions at Cars.com

In other Cars.com news, insider Matthew B. Crawford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $176,550.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 98,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,885.97. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

