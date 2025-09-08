CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 243.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,859,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,494,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,383,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,543,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in CBIZ by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 631,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after purchasing an additional 237,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

CBIZ Stock Performance

NYSE:CBZ opened at $59.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.37. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $90.13.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. CBIZ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CBIZ

In other CBIZ news, Director Rodney A. Young purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,793.30. The trade was a 31.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

