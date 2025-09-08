CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ Stock Holdings Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 396,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188,472 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $30,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in CBIZ by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter worth $1,043,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 14.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 234,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,791,000 after acquiring an additional 29,902 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 427,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the first quarter valued at $9,482,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CBIZ Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $59.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.37. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Rodney A. Young purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.43 per share, with a total value of $124,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,310 shares in the company, valued at $518,793.30. This trade represents a 31.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
