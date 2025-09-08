Century Aluminum Company $CENX Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,955 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,067,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,665,000 after purchasing an additional 111,203 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $14,726,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 693,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 282,163 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 540,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 518,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 128,119 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CENX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In other news, SVP Matt Aboud sold 12,027 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $279,868.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 62,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,446.03. The trade was a 16.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $22.09 on Monday. Century Aluminum Company has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 2.55.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.39). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $628.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

