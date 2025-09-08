China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) and China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Financial Survey

Volatility & Risk

China Minsheng has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Construction Bank has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Minsheng and China Construction Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Minsheng 11.62% 4.72% 0.40% China Construction Bank 24.99% 10.06% 0.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Minsheng and China Construction Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Minsheng $37.47 billion 0.65 $4.49 billion $0.92 6.05 China Construction Bank $188.88 billion 1.30 $46.68 billion $3.60 5.44

China Construction Bank has higher revenue and earnings than China Minsheng. China Construction Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Minsheng, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

China Minsheng pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. China Construction Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. China Minsheng pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Construction Bank pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

China Construction Bank beats China Minsheng on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Minsheng

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments. Its deposit products include saving accounts, deposit books and certificates, contracted deposits, agreement deposits, call deposits, corporate term deposits, and corporate current deposits. The company also offers personal housing mortgage, individual automobile purchase, household composite consumption, micro-credit products for individuals, medium and long term, and short-term working capital loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides appointed and domestic remittance, payment and collection agent, clearing, safe deposit boxes, VIP, and salary and welfare agent card services, as well as internet, mobile, telephone, and self-serve banking services. Further, the company offers gross settlement; wages distribution agency and letter of guarantee; cash management; trade finance; industrial chain finance; individual forex settlement, forex remittance, travelers promissory notes, collection, individual deposit certificate, and guarantee letter products; and comprehensive credit granting, forex settlement and sale, financial product investment, asset management, and trust financing services. Additionally, it provides convenient finance and investment banking services, as well as non-financial services in the education, business travel, traveler, art, luxury life, health, club, and isports areas. The company operates through branch-level institutions, business outlets, community sub-branches, and small business sub-branches. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement. Its loan products include personal business, car, and housing loans; and SME, traditional credit, commercial draft, buyer credit, and RMB credit line loans. The company also offers credit cards; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter transaction services; and wealth management products. In addition, it provides collection, salaries payment, third-party collection and payment, insurance agency, and remittance services; international settlement and financing, and FI services; securities and fund settlement services; guarantee-based, consulting and advising, and factoring services; fund custody services; and e-banking services. Further, the company offers institutional services comprising services for government agencies, social security, banks cooperation, bank-securities cooperation, bank-insurance cooperation, and services for non-banking financial institutions. China Construction Bank Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

