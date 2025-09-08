Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) vs. Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) and Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cineverse and Sycamore Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cineverse 3.89% 9.98% 4.53% Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cineverse and Sycamore Entertainment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cineverse 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sycamore Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Cineverse currently has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 95.42%. Given Cineverse’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cineverse is more favorable than Sycamore Entertainment Group.

This table compares Cineverse and Sycamore Entertainment Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cineverse $78.18 million 0.91 $3.60 million $0.08 46.38 Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cineverse has higher revenue and earnings than Sycamore Entertainment Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of Cineverse shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Cineverse shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 75.5% of Sycamore Entertainment Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cineverse has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sycamore Entertainment Group has a beta of 61.85, suggesting that its stock price is 6,085% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cineverse beats Sycamore Entertainment Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cineverse

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services. It entertains consumers worldwide by providing premium feature film and television programs, enthusiast streaming channels, and technology services. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Corp. and changed its name to Cineverse Corp. in May 2023. Cineverse Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc., a diversified entertainment company, which specializes in the acquisition, marketing, and worldwide distribution of feature-length motion pictures. The company is based in Seattle, Washington.

