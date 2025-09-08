Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Apogee Therapeutics Inc. $APGE

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Apogee Therapeutics were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 103,404 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 10,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $454,958.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 238,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,776,419.82. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,540 shares of company stock valued at $661,104. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ APGE opened at $37.87 on Monday. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $63.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Apogee Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Apogee Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

