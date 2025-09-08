Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. $OXM

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $4,775,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 166,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,790,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 168,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,906,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 22.3% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OXM opened at $42.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $629.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $89.86.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $392.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.54 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.800-3.200 EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Oxford Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.12 per share, with a total value of $260,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 59,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,607.56. This trade represents a 12.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Trauber purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 13,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,002.32. This trade represents a 297.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,818 shares of company stock worth $686,724. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

