Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 125.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.50, for a total transaction of $964,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 16,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,288,203.50. This trade represents a 7.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.88, for a total transaction of $750,158.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,220. The trade was a 14.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,283 shares of company stock valued at $17,627,965. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.60.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 2.3%

FIX stock opened at $707.61 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.44 and a twelve month high of $733.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $638.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.70.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.28%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

