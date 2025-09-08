Comparing Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) & Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) and Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Givaudan and Element Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Givaudan N/A N/A N/A Element Solutions 9.66% 14.14% 7.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Givaudan and Element Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Givaudan $8.42 billion 4.81 $1.24 billion N/A N/A Element Solutions $2.46 billion 2.57 $244.20 million $1.00 26.17

Givaudan has higher revenue and earnings than Element Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Givaudan and Element Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Givaudan 0 2 0 1 2.67 Element Solutions 0 1 8 1 3.00

Element Solutions has a consensus price target of $27.38, suggesting a potential upside of 4.59%. Given Element Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Element Solutions is more favorable than Givaudan.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Givaudan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Element Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Element Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Givaudan has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Element Solutions has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Givaudan pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Element Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Element Solutions pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Element Solutions beats Givaudan on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Givaudan

(Get Free Report)

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products. The Taste & Wellbeing division provides beverages, such as fizzy drinks, bottled waters, ready-to-drink juices, alcoholic beverages, and others; dairy and cheese products, including dairy drinks, yoghurt, ice cream, chilled desserts, cream cheese, and spreads; snacks; givaudan flavour ingredients; savory, and supplements and nutraceutical products; and biscuits, crackers, and cereals, as well as confectionery products, such as chewing gums, chocolates, and sweets. It operates in Switzerland, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Givaudan SA was founded in 1796 and is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland.

About Element Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products. This segment also supplies surface mount technologies, fluxes, thermal management material, coatings, and other attachment materials; chemical formulations to the electronics industry; and advanced copper interconnects, die attachment, sintered silver material, adhesives, wafer bump processes, and photomask technologies for semiconductor industry. It primarily serves mobile communications, computers, automobiles, and aerospace equipment industries. The Industrial & Specialty segment provides industrial solutions, which include chemical systems that protect and decorate metal and plastic surfaces; consumable chemicals that enable printing image transfer on flexible packaging materials; and chemistries used in water-based hydraulic control fluids for offshore energy production applications. It serves aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer electronics, consumer packaged goods, and oil and gas production end markets. The company was formerly known as Platform Specialty Products Corporation and changed its name to Element Solutions Inc in January 2019. Element Solutions Inc was founded in 1785 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.