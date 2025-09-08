Condor Capital Management Has $30.93 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Condor Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,245 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,974 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.9% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $239.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.28 and its 200 day moving average is $212.40. The company has a market cap of $3.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.05.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

