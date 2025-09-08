Condor Capital Management Sells 1,704 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Condor Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after buying an additional 30,104,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after buying an additional 17,681,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,564,961,000 after buying an additional 12,000,745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,076,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,297,564,000 after buying an additional 11,926,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $558,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 518,007 shares in the company, valued at $115,769,384.43. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $232.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

