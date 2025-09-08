COPT Defense Properties $CDP Shares Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 102.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,945,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,047,000 after purchasing an additional 38,916 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 23.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 21.2% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,403,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,277,000 after acquiring an additional 245,440 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 711,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after acquiring an additional 63,978 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of CDP opened at $30.65 on Monday. COPT Defense Properties has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. COPT Defense Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.680 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.690 EPS. Analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

COPT Defense Properties Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Featured Stories

