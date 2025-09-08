Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Vicor Corporation $VICR

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vicor by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,446,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,994,000 after purchasing an additional 598,896 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,787,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,024,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vicor by 184.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 110,162 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Vicor by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 356,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,654,000 after acquiring an additional 80,105 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $51.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87. Vicor Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Activity

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $141.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.43 million. Vicor had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 5,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $366,219.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,671. This trade represents a 82.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Vicor

Vicor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.