Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. $ARLO

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 25,627 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,711,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,147,000 after buying an additional 179,288 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 26,957 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 520,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $9,057,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,621,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,219,929. This represents a 24.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 113,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $2,114,206.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 809,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,026,454.40. This represents a 12.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,306,967 shares of company stock valued at $39,664,516. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $18.16 on Monday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.32 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.38%.The firm had revenue of $129.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Arlo Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.180 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Arlo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.