Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Centerspace $CSR

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 2.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 7.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Centerspace

In other Centerspace news, CEO Anne Olson acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 19,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,229.60. The trade was a 4.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bhairav Patel acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,582. The trade was a 15.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,750 shares of company stock worth $95,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Centerspace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Centerspace from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerspace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Centerspace Price Performance

NYSE:CSR opened at $60.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.61.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 9.13%.The company had revenue of $68.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.89 million. Centerspace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently -171.11%.

Centerspace Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

