Corsair Gaming, Inc. $CRSR Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,101,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,056,000 after buying an additional 287,795 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 3.5% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 2,416,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,410,000 after buying an additional 81,376 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,733,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 80,012 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 9.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 39,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $8.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $937.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $320.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Corsair Gaming has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRSR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

