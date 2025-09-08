Cricut, Inc. $CRCT Stake Lessened by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,896 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.08% of Cricut worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at $500,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 7.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 247,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 80.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 52,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23,471 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 51.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 16.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,385,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 195,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $5.93 on Monday. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $7.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.16.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Cricut had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.09%.The business had revenue of $172.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.52.

In related news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 18,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $106,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 334,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,220.70. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $122,187.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,909,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,727,100.75. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,650 shares of company stock worth $2,628,343. Corporate insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

