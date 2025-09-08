CTS Corporation $CTS Shares Acquired by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CTS by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CTS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in CTS by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CTS currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

CTS Price Performance

Shares of CTS opened at $42.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CTS Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $59.68.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.65 million. CTS had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.32%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. CTS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CTS Corporation will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 7.55%.

CTS Company Profile

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.