Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 82,536 Shares of Similarweb Ltd. $SMWB

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,536 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Similarweb were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Similarweb by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Similarweb by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Similarweb by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Similarweb by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Price Performance

NYSE SMWB opened at $9.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.13. Similarweb Ltd. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $17.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Similarweb from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Similarweb from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised Similarweb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Similarweb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

