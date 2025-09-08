Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 90,640 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. $ATEN

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 696.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,640 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in A10 Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 80,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATEN. Wall Street Zen raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A10 Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

A10 Networks Price Performance

ATEN opened at $17.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $115,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,109.97. This trade represents a 7.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

