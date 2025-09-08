Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. $GDRX

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 146.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,336 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of GoodRx worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx in the first quarter worth $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in GoodRx by 20,956.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDRX. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

GoodRx Stock Down 6.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.72 million. GoodRx had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GoodRx

In other news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $51,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

