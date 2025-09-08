Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 24,478 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services Inc $ORRF

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,019 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,478 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services Price Performance

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30. Orrstown Financial Services Inc has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $681.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.97%.The firm had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORRF. Zacks Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Orrstown Financial Services from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.