Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Xencor, Inc. $XNCR

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 155,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 201,456 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 20,128 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 747,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after buying an additional 120,655 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000.

Xencor Price Performance

XNCR opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $27.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.37. Xencor had a negative net margin of 121.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on XNCR shares. Bank of America downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kurt A. Gustafson sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $27,595.46. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,087.26. The trade was a 12.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Ranieri sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $27,595.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $176,867.26. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,194 shares of company stock valued at $103,209 in the last ninety days. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

