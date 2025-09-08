Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 121,063 PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk $TLK

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 121,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 541.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 1,368.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 1,896.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter.

Get PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, New Street Research cut shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:TLK opened at $19.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.66.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.