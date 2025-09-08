Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. $UI

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,601 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UI. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 826.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $247.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.67.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

NYSE:UI opened at $575.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $453.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.46. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.40 and a 52 week high of $577.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.31. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 166.22% and a net margin of 27.66%.The firm had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

