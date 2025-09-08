Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Fortrea Holdings Inc. $FTRE

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 319.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,817 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Fortrea during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,232,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Fortrea by 17,183.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,165,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,345 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,787,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortrea by 55.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 339,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,479,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTRE. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fortrea from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Baird R W raised Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fortrea from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jill G. Mcconnell sold 4,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $39,136.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 54,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,707.70. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erin L. Russell purchased 9,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,018.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,854 shares in the company, valued at $100,018.10. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 72,354 shares of company stock valued at $507,168 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Fortrea Stock Performance

Fortrea stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortrea Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

