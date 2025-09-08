Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR $CSAN

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) by 3,995.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,366 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Cosan worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cosan by 113,135.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 197,987 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cosan by 278.0% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 51,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Cosan during the first quarter worth $58,000. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in Cosan by 20.1% during the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,439,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 240,613 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cosan during the first quarter worth $127,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cosan from $6.60 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

CSAN opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Cosan had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 28.08%. On average, analysts expect that Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

